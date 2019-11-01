Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
A Sudden Loss, a Consent Decree & a Music Series in Fort Smith
Published November 1, 2019 at 4:03 PM CDT
Michael Tilley, with our partner
, discusses the sudden passing of Fort Smith's city prosecuting attorney, a consent decree that's raised people's water and sewer rates 167 percent and the possibility of a new music series. Talk Business and Politics
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
