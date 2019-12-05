Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Year in Arkansas Energy
Published December 5, 2019 at 12:02 PM CST
This week's
with Paul Gatling includes a conversation about energy use in Arkansas in 2019 with Katie Nebaum, Executive Director of Arkansas Advanced Energy Association. Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report
Contributing reporter from Northwest Arkansas Business Journal and Talk Politics.
This week's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report includes an interview with Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston, who discusses the impact of…
This week's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report includes an economic update with Mervin Jebaraj, the director for Business and Economic Research at…
On today's edition of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report, Paul Gatling speaks with Kevin Kleisen, an economist with the Federal Reserve Bank…
On today's edition of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report, Paul Gatling speaks with Brad Kingsley, who is a principal at Hufft, a design firm…
On today's edition of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report, Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics speaks with Gov. Asa Hutchinson about the…