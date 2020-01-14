© 2022 KUAF
Volunteers Needed for Echocardiograms

Published January 14, 2020 at 1:26 PM CST
Arkansas Tech University
Arkansas Tech University-Ozark offers a cardiac sonography program at its Chaffee Crossing location in Fort Smith. Students practice echocardiograms on volunteers as part of the two-year program, which helps them earn an Associate of Applied Science in Cardiovascular Technology.

