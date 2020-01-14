Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Volunteers Needed for Echocardiograms
Published January 14, 2020 at 1:26 PM CST
Arkansas Tech University
/
Arkansas Tech University-Ozark offers a
cardiac sonography program at its Chaffee Crossing location in Fort Smith. Students practice echocardiograms on volunteers as part of the two-year program, which helps them earn an Associate of Applied Science in Cardiovascular Technology.
A new report by Georgetown University Center for Children and Families reveals that millions of American children are uninsured -- a trend reversal --…
The use of electronic smoking devices is the subject of intense scientific investigation after being linked to a rash of lung injuries across the U.S.…
A device called a CuddleCot, which was recently donated by the Chandler and Paisley Skies Foundation to Washington Regional Women and Infants Center,…
The number of flu-related illnesses in Arkansas is increasing, according to the state Department of Health. So far, 13 deaths have been reported, which is…
We continue our series about health and aging with a conversation about how to not be lonely, or let friends and neighbors fall into being lonely.