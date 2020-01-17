© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

A Film Festival First and Final Bluebirds on Weekend Agenda

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published January 17, 2020 at 1:10 PM CST
bluebird.jpg
Courtesy
/
Terra Studios
Terra Studios will make its last batch of bluebirds this Sunday.

Becca Martin-Brown, the features editor with the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, says a new film festival at the Walton Arts Center and the final production of glass bluebrids at Terra Studios tops the things-to-do list for the weekend.

Ozarks at Large Stories What's Up
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
