Ozarks at Large Stories

The Need for Intimacy

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published February 24, 2020 at 1:29 PM CST
University of Arkansas

An Honors College Signature Seminar Series on the University of Arkansas campus next fall will examine intimacy and how intimacies affect politics and society. Lisa Corrigan will lead the seminar and offers a free preview lecture Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. in Gearhart Hall Auditoirum on the University of Arkansas campus.

