The Need for Intimacy
Published February 24, 2020 at 1:29 PM CST
Courtesy
/
University of Arkansas
An
Honors College Signature Seminar Series on the University of Arkansas campus next fall will examine intimacy and how intimacies affect politics and society. Lisa Corrigan will lead the seminar and offers a free preview lecture Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. in Gearhart Hall Auditoirum on the University of Arkansas campus.
