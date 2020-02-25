Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The History of [sic]
Published February 25, 2020 at 2:10 PM CST
Our Miltiant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, examines the use of [sic] in newspapers. The Latin term is used when a mistake makes it into print on purpose.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
