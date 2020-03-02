© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Begins Digital Rollout in Region

KUAF
Published March 2, 2020 at 3:06 PM CST
1 of 2
The roll out of the digital version of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette should be complete by the end of summer.
Z. Sitek
2 of 2
Walter Hussman is the publisher of the Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Democrat-Gazettes.
Courtesy

Faced with declining revenues, the publisher of the Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Democrat-Gazettes says he had a decision to make about the future of both newspapers. We speak with Walter Hussman about the $15 million investment that is being made to transition the newspapers from their traditional form to a digital form on iPads that are sent to customers as part of their subscriptions.

