Woman-Run Connects Women and Minority Business Owners
Published March 5, 2020 at 1:52 PM CST
This week's
Report includes an update on the first year of Woman-Run, a networking group for women and minority business owners. Paul Gatling speaks with Meredith Lowry, an attorney with Wright Lindsey Jennings, about why she launched the initiative. Northwest Arkansas Business Journal
