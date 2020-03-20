© 2022 KUAF
Local Restaurants Adjust to Dining Restrictions

KUAF | By Daniel Caruth
Published March 20, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT
Khana Indian Grill in Fayetteville uses an online ordering service to help reduce crowds.
Ropeswing, which owns Preacher's Son in Bentonville, shuttered its doors as early as Monday this week.
Arsaga's at Church & Center removed all seating, cut hours and employees to comply with new emergency standards.
D. Caruth

On Thursday, Governor Asa Hutchinson directed all restaurants and bars to cease dine-in seating and restrict operations to carry-out and delivery services to help reduce community spread of COVID-19. Many local restaurants are trying to find ways to cope with the new measures while staying afloat. 

Ozarks at Large Stories FoodLocal BusinessCoronavirusCOVID-19Restaurants
