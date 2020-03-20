Local Restaurants Adjust to Dining Restrictions
Khana Indian Grill in Fayetteville uses an online ordering service to help reduce crowds.
Ropeswing, which owns Preacher's Son in Bentonville, shuttered its doors as early as Monday this week.
Arsaga's at Church & Center removed all seating, cut hours and employees to comply with new emergency standards.
On Thursday, Governor Asa Hutchinson directed all restaurants and bars to cease dine-in seating and restrict operations to carry-out and delivery services to help reduce community spread of COVID-19. Many local restaurants are trying to find ways to cope with the new measures while staying afloat.