Arkansas Coronavirus Cases Lowest in South, But Governor Encourages Staying Home

At Thursday's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson said Arkansas's rate of COVID-19 cases is lower than other southern states, but he urged people to continue staying home whenever possible. The state's hospitalization rate per 100,000 people is also the lowest in the south at 2.6 and while the governor said that proves Arkansas's social distancing measures are slowing the spread of the virus, nothing should be taken for granted. To listen to Hutchinson's full briefing, click here.