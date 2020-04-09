© 2022 KUAF
Arkansas Coronavirus Cases Lowest in South, But Governor Encourages Staying Home

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published April 9, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
At Thursday's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson said Arkansas's rate of COVID-19 cases is lower than other southern states, but he urged people to continue staying home whenever possible. The state's hospitalization rate per 100,000 people is also the lowest in the south at 2.6 and while the governor said that proves Arkansas's social distancing measures are slowing the spread of the virus, nothing should be taken for granted. To listen to Hutchinson's full briefing, click here.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
