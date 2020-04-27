Tyson Meat Packers, Food Processors Press for Coronavirus Protection

The social justice group Venceremos recently tried to deliver petitions signed by nearly 200 line workers to the plant manager of a Tyson poultry slaughterhouse on Berry Street in Springdale. The petitioners are seeking comprehensive coronavirus workplace protections. Two days after the action, Tyson opened two Northwest Arkansas facilties, including the Berry Street plant, to show federal and state officials deployed COVID-19 protections.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.