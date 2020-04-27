© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Tyson Meat Packers, Food Processors Press for Coronavirus Protection

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 27, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT
Magaly.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Venceremos Cofounder Magaly Licolli, center, stands at the gate of a Tyson meat packing facility waiting to deliver petitions signed by 170 workers inside.

The social justice group Venceremos recently tried to deliver petitions signed by nearly 200 line workers to the plant manager of a Tyson poultry slaughterhouse on Berry Street in Springdale. The petitioners are seeking comprehensive coronavirus workplace protections. Two days after the action, Tyson opened two Northwest Arkansas facilties, including the Berry Street plant, to show federal and state officials deployed COVID-19 protections. 

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Tyson FoodsCoronavirusCOVID-19
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content