Ozarks at Large Stories

Do the Math

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published February 10, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST
TalkingTunesLOGO.png

Jazz, soul, and rock and roll add up for a weekend full of live music opportunities.

Fri. Feb 11

Sat. Feb 12

Sun. Feb 13

Mon. Feb 14

Tue. Feb 15

  • J Ray Davis at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.

Wed. Feb 16

  • Todd Snider at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $25 on Wed., 8:30 p.m.
  • Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.

Thur. Feb 17

  • Gary Allan at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - start at $40, 7:30 p.m.
  • Geoff Tate at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20.00, 8:30 p.m.
  • Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
  • Folk Jam at Roots HQ (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
  • Invoke at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.

Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
See stories by Timothy Dennis
