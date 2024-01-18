Sound Perimeter: Dreams and Nostalgia

Dreams and nostalgia form a delicate dance, one reaching into the future, the other bound to the past, both influencing the present with their insights into what was and what could be. Today in Sound Perimeter, we listened to two examples of the interconnectedness of global musical expressions and the rich tapestry of emotions, rhythms, and harmonies that celebrate the diversity of cultural influences in the world of music.

Find out more about our feature artists:

Shawn Okpebholo

Lagrimas Negras