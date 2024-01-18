© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees' next public meeting is scheduled for January 24-25th at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. KUAF is posting public notice of this meeting in compliance with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Communications Act Certification Requirements for Community Service Grant Recipients. Click here for more information on the Board of Trustees' meetings.
Sound Perimeter

Sound Perimeter: Dreams and Nostalgia

By Lia Uribe
Published January 18, 2024 at 3:55 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Dreams and nostalgia form a delicate dance, one reaching into the future, the other bound to the past, both influencing the present with their insights into what was and what could be. Today in Sound Perimeter, we listened to two examples of the interconnectedness of global musical expressions and the rich tapestry of emotions, rhythms, and harmonies that celebrate the diversity of cultural influences in the world of music.

Find out more about our feature artists:

Shawn Okpebholo

Lagrimas Negras

Tags
Sound Perimeter MusicSound Perimeterdreamspiano
Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
See stories by Lia Uribe