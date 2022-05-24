© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE
Arkansas Global Changemakers
Points of Departure

The Changemaker Experience in Rome with Camillia Lai and Francesco Bedeschi

Published May 24, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT
Resilient Black Women

In our third episode, we welcome Camilla Lai, Global Studies Faculty member at the University of Arkansas Rome Center and Francesco Bedeschi, Director of the UA Rome Center to the podcast to discuss building global classrooms, creating service learning opportunities and cultivating the Changemaker experience in Rome.

Hosts: Rogelio Garcia Contreras, Laurence Hare, Jr. and Leigh Wood
Guests: Camillia Lai and Francesco Bedeschi
Producer: Leigh Wood
Associate Producer: Rachel Bernstein

Points of Departure: Season 1
Leigh Wood
Leigh Wood became General Manager of KUAF in August, 2019. Previously she was Membership Director of KUAF, Monthly Giving Manager at Heifer International in Little Rock and Development Specialist at KUT in Austin. She produces and hosts the weekly music program The KUAF Vinyl Hour.
See stories by Leigh Wood