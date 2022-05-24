The Changemaker Experience in Rome with Camillia Lai and Francesco Bedeschi
In our third episode, we welcome Camilla Lai, Global Studies Faculty member at the University of Arkansas Rome Center and Francesco Bedeschi, Director of the UA Rome Center to the podcast to discuss building global classrooms, creating service learning opportunities and cultivating the Changemaker experience in Rome.
Hosts: Rogelio Garcia Contreras, Laurence Hare, Jr. and Leigh Wood
Guests: Camillia Lai and Francesco Bedeschi
Producer: Leigh Wood
Associate Producer: Rachel Bernstein