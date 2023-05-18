Qualified Marshallese Medicaid enrollees at risk of losing coverage
Arkansans who seek to re-enroll are required to prove eligibility while the Arkansas Department of Human Services reviews Medicaid enrollees protected during the federal public health emergency. Because Marshallese migrants in late 2020 were granted federal Medicaid entitlement, many might be unaware of state redetermination requirements proving need. Also, children's music and books, and a conversation about Mother's Day from the KUAF Listening Lab are included in today's show.