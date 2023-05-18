© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks at Large

Qualified Marshallese Medicaid enrollees at risk of losing coverage

By Timothy Dennis,
Jacqueline FroelichKyle KellamsAnna Pope
Published May 18, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT
USE THIS ONE
KUAF

Arkansans who seek to re-enroll are required to prove eligibility while the Arkansas Department of Human Services reviews Medicaid enrollees protected during the federal public health emergency. Because Marshallese migrants in late 2020 were granted federal Medicaid entitlement, many might be unaware of state redetermination requirements proving need. Also, children's music and books, and a conversation about Mother's Day from the KUAF Listening Lab are included in today's show.

Timothy Dennis
Timothy Dennis is KUAF's strategic technical planner and producer for "Ozarks at Large"
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative reporter and news producer for "Ozarks at Large."
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news Director and host of "Ozarks at Large"
Anna Pope
Anna Pope is KUAF's growth impact reporter and a Report for America corps member
