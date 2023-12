Musicians will meet at the Medium in downtown Springdale for the fundraiser Music and Moolah for Maui on Thursday. All money will be directed toward relief efforts in Maui for rebuilding after the island's devastating wildfire. Organizers Evan Alvarado and Meredith Masburn were at the Carver Center for Public Radio this week to speak with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the event.

