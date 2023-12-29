2023 in film: The top 10 movies of the year

[Editor’s note: While every film review submitted to KUAF so far has been written in the third person, which will continue to be the norm next year, this particular article will be written in the first person for ease of language when expressing movie opinions.]

Well, that about does it for 2023, and as it’s the end of the year, I guess it’s time to trot out the usual top 10 movies list. Lots of critics make these, and I’m certainly no exception.

I can’t tell you how much pacing and moaning I did walking around my apartment, staring at a sheet of paper with my various scribblings on it. Movies with lines through them and films with stars doodled next to their title. It’s an annual headache. Thankfully, my wife is patient with me as I bemoan having to remove film after film from the list. Anyway, without further ado, here are my selected titles in reverse order.

10. The Burial

I can’t imagine this film will end up on too many top 10 lists, but I take pride in knowing at least a few of my picks will probably be unique. This movie had so much going for it: compelling performances from Jamie Foxx and Jurnee Smollett, a story based on a historical court case, and an ocean of charisma and style that neither robbed the film’s drama nor lessened its depth. The Burial has a lot to boast on and will surprise anyone who wants to log onto Amazon Prime Video and pull it up.

9. Godzilla Minus One

Yeah, yeah, I know. Courtney, what are you thinking? Godzilla on a “Best Films of the Year” list? Yes, dangit. Japan offered up a powerhouse of a movie uniquely set in the aftermath of World War II. This was every bit of a war drama as it was a monster movie with an important message about the value of life in the wake of a real-life strategy of sending pilots to their intentional deaths. Don’t write this off as a thoughtless popcorn flick because Godzilla Minus One has so much more to give in terms of sound design, philosophy, and human heartbreak.

8. Flora and Son

Apple TV+ knows how to deliver a solid drama. One of their movies always manages to crack my annual list, and Flora and Son is no exception. The story is simple, but it’s not without grounded emotional moments and some hard truths about broken families. But what will really win folks over is the music. Eve Hewson is a delight to listen to, and the film manages to create some crafty camera work as she co-stars with Joseph Gordon-Levitt over video chat.

7. American Fiction

Based on a book called Erasure, American Fiction is a movie that offers a brilliant satire on the world of publishing and how race intersects with consumerism. As an extremely white girl, there are only so many things I can say about this film and the importance of what it touches on. But it’s packed with laughs, genuine moments of tragedy, and further evidence that Jeffrey Wright and Sterling K. Brown should be in many more films.

6. The Holdovers

Out of all the movies I watched this year, The Holdovers surprised me the most. I saw the trailer, decided to watch it on Thanksgiving with my wife, and we both walked away believing in the power of a bittersweet holiday comedy. While Paul Giamatti rightfully deserves praise for centering this movie, Da'Vine Joy Randolph gave one of the year’s best performances. Their on-screen chemistry with Dominic Sessa and the harsh reality of what grief humans bury within make for an extremely compelling story filmed in a welcome retro style.

5. Oppenheimer

This film is proof Christopher Nolan can make a three-hour movie about anything, and it will fill seats. And what an explosive entry into his filmography Oppenheimer was. Top-tier cast and performances, especially from Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt. A three-branch story that somehow never felt slow, tedious, or confusing. And effects and sound design that were nothing short of extraordinary brilliance. Put simply, it’s a film that’ll leave you feeling breathless over the most destructive invention in mankind’s history and the illusion of omnipotence that power brings.

4. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The prior entry in this franchise is already packing an Oscar, and it sure looks like this one has a solid shot at earning one as well. The animation in Across the Spider-Verse is pushed to the absolute limits as Sony’s artists poured their hearts and souls into a superhero story that built on the previous movie in all the right ways. Animation is art. And movies like this prove the medium deserves as much recognition in film as its live-action counterparts.

3. Nimona

Netflix continues to provide animated hit after hit, and Nimona is a special breed of story touching on themes of “us vs them” and examining how society can be technologically advanced while surprisingly primitive in how “others” are treated. This is a movie that dares to tackle heavy topics like mental health, suicidal thoughts, and LGBTQ+ inclusion, and it wraps all of that in a wicked smart metaphor driven by unique animation and lovable characters.

2. Barbie

Barbie is a movie that has so many incredible characteristics to fawn over that it’s difficult to narrow them down to a single paragraph. The sets, makeup, and costume designs are among the best, most creative visuals in any film this year. They only serve to complement a film capable of making audiences laugh, cry, think, believe, and so much more. From fantastic choreography and dance numbers to a driving feminist monologue I’m still thinking about today, Barbie really is for everyone.

1. The Boy the Heron

Hayao Miyazaki is the god of animation. At 82, he’s still busting his rump and cranking out masterpiece after masterpiece. The Boy and The Heron is his latest offering after 2014’s “The Wind Rises,” and it was worth the wait. The visuals are breathtaking, the story is pure magic, and themes of love, loss, and mending broken families remain timeless. Out of all the movies released this year, The Boy and the Heron sits atop the mountain as the best of the best. And God bless him, Mr. Miyazaki is already back in the studio making his next film. You can’t keep a good man down. When Miyazaki makes a new movie, I will always pay close attention, as everyone should.

I keep staring over at my notebook with its scribblings. There are just so many movies in a given year, and my list is going to look different from every other critic’s. We’re all just humans giving subjective takes on our interpretations of art.

I have a few runners-up that just barely fell out of the cut but are still worth mentioning and watching. They include Joy Ride, Theater Camp, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, Dumb Money, Knock At The Cabin, and Asteroid City.

Now, onward to 2024 and more movies!