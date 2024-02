Tuesday was the 79th anniversary of the birth of Bob Marley. More than 40 years after his death, he remains a global phenomenon. A celebration of his life and music will take place at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. Rochelle Bradshaw and Hypnotion will headline. Last week, Rochelle Bradshaw and show promoter Wendy Love Edge spoke with Ozarks at Large Kyle Kellams at the Carver Center for Public Radio.

