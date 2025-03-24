Sound Perimeter: We March

Today's Sound Perimeter celebrates Women’s History Month by featuring some amazing women composers who have written music that redefines tradition: Sofia Gubaidulina, Shelley Washington and Gabriela Ortiz.

https://www.stephaniewillowpatterson.com/

https://www.shelleywashington.com/

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe (@Lia Uribe) and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.