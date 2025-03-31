Sound Perimeter: Dialogue

Today’s Sound Perimeter explores a musical dialogue across the centuries. Beginning with excerpts from Beethoven’s Sonata No. 8 in C minor Op.13, Pathetique, performed by Ukrainian born pianist Valentina Lisitsa, followed by moments from Stride, by English composer Anne Clyne, performed by the New England Conservatory Chamber Orchestra.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.