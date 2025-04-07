© 2025 KUAF
Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

Sound Perimeter: Voices Together

By Lia Uribe,
Sophia Nourani
Published April 7, 2025 at 11:46 AM CDT

Today's Sound Perimeter listens to choral music, one of the most powerful forms of communal expression. In a choir, individual voices come together through breath, harmony and shared intention to create some thing greater than themselves, a beautiful reminder of what’s possible when we listen, collaborate and connect.

Featuring Ave verum corpus by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, performed by Seraphic Fire; And the Swallow by Caroline Shaw, performed by the East Carolina University Chamber Singers; and Tuttarana by Reena Esmail, performed by the University of North Texas University Singers, with Bridgette Pineau as soloist and Lindsay Pope conducting.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
