0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.
New State Education Law Mandates Digital Learning
Starting this year, all public schools in Arkansas must offer at least one digital learning course. As Jacqueline Froelich reports, the new law is meant to encourage public school districts that have not done so, to initiate online learning. Note to educators: Team Digital, a collaboration between ADE and AESC to assist in digital learning deployment can be found at teamdigital.org