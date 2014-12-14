© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories
The New Classroom: A Special KUAF Reporting Series on Education During COVID-19
0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.

New State Education Law Mandates Digital Learning

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published December 14, 2014 at 9:16 AM CST
arkdepteducation.png

Starting this year, all public schools in Arkansas must offer at least one digital learning course. As Jacqueline Froelich reports, the new law is meant to encourage public school districts that have not done so, to initiate online learning. Note to educators:  Team Digital, a collaboration between ADE and AESC to assist in digital learning deployment can be found at teamdigital.org

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
