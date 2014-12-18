More Marshall Islanders Setting up Shop

As many as 12,000 Marshall Islanders have settled in the Ozarks, most of them in Springdale. As Jacqueline Froelich discovered, a growing number of them are establishing businesses, including Jorur Laikidrik and his wife Julie Note who operate the Yen Convenience Mart off Old Wire Road.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.