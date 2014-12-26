© 2022 KUAF
Harmonia's Jail Concert

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published December 26, 2014 at 12:06 PM CST
Jacqueline Froelich
The 15-woman ensemble, Harmonia, based in Fayetteville and led by director Leslie Oelsner recently performed a holiday concert at the Northwest Arkansas Community Corrections Center for Women. Jacqueline Froelich recorded the performance before nearly 70 inmates. 

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
