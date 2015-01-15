© 2022 KUAF
Repairing Borderline Personalities

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 15, 2015 at 12:14 PM CST
Emotional disorders, like anxiety and depression, are widely understood and easily treated, but personality disorders are much more challenging to diagnose and resolve. Jacqueline Froelich talks with a U of A psychology professor about this serious mental illness, as well as with a social worker who specializes in BPD at Ozark Guidance, based in Springdale.

Ozarks at Large Stories Mental health
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
