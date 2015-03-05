© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Prioritizing Illegal Alien Deportation

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published March 5, 2015 at 11:56 AM CST
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has mandated a new federal "Priority Enforcement" policy to focus resources to better target criminal aliens for deportation, rather than pursue compliant ones. We talk with local law enforcement as well as immigrant rights advocates about how the new policy will affect an estimated 60 thousand undocumented immigrants now living in Arkansas.

Ozarks at Large Stories Immigration
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich