The Ozark Punkabilly Festival will take place Memorial Day from noon to 9:00 p.m. at Ozark Beer Company in Rogers. It will feature national touring bands and local bands, including Rat Race Rebellion. RRR stopped by the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to talk about the genre of punkabilly and the lifestyle that goes along with it. They also played a toned down version of an original song. The festival, by the way, benefits Souls Harbor NWA.