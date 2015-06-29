© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Arkansas Pride Prevails in 2015

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 29, 2015 at 1:25 PM CDT
pride_postcard.jpg
Jacqueline Froelich
/

The Northwest Arkansas Pride Parade celebrated its ninth year, on Saturday following Friday’s historic U.S. Supreme Court ruling legalizing same-sex marriage. Thousands of participants and spectators turned out. The Grand Marshal for the 2015 parade was state civil rights attorney Cheryl Maples. Jacqueline Froelich covered the event and provides this audio postcard.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories LGBTQ
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich