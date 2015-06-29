Arkansas Pride Prevails in 2015

The Northwest Arkansas Pride Parade celebrated its ninth year, on Saturday following Friday’s historic U.S. Supreme Court ruling legalizing same-sex marriage. Thousands of participants and spectators turned out. The Grand Marshal for the 2015 parade was state civil rights attorney Cheryl Maples. Jacqueline Froelich covered the event and provides this audio postcard.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.