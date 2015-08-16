The Art of Picking Juicy Sweet Fresh Fruits

Purchasing fresh fruit at the grocery store has become an expensive gamble. More often than not, you end up bringing home tasteless over-ripe produce. So what is the trick to purchasing good fruits? We squeeze several experts for advice.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.