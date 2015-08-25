UAMS Northwest Opens New Pacific Islander Health Research Institute

The new Center for Pacific Islander Health, located at UAMS Northwest in Fayetteville will team up local Pacific Islanders with experienced research mentors who together will address health disparities in Pacific Islander communities. We attend the CPIH's first public forum, on cancer survivorship, and after, meet with the center's co-directors.
