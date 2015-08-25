© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

UAMS Northwest Opens New Pacific Islander Health Research Institute

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 25, 2015 at 1:00 PM CDT
center_pacific_islander_health.jpg
Jacqueline Froelich
/

The new Center for Pacific Islander Health, located at UAMS Northwest in Fayetteville will team up local Pacific Islanders with experienced research mentors who together will address health disparities in Pacific Islander communities. We attend the CPIH's first public forum, on cancer survivorship, and after, meet with the center's co-directors.

MUSIC: "Miles Davis & the Cool" Gaslight Anthem

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Marshallese community
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich