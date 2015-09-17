© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Creative Incubator Established in Bentonville

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published September 17, 2015 at 2:53 PM CDT
This summer Mike Abb launched Artansas, a decentralized organization headquartered in Bentonville which aims to nurture startup creatives in Benton and Washington Counties, and eventually, across the state. We meet two Artansas-subsidized artists and talk with Abb about his vision. 

Ozarks at Large Stories Visual arts
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
