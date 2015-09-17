Creative Incubator Established in Bentonville

This summer Mike Abb launched Artansas, a decentralized organization headquartered in Bentonville which aims to nurture startup creatives in Benton and Washington Counties, and eventually, across the state. We meet two Artansas-subsidized artists and talk with Abb about his vision.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.