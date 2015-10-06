Arkansas Lay Caregivers to Receive Increased Support

© 2022 KUAF
KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 6, 2015 at 2:30 PM CDT
The Arkansas Lay Caregiver Act went into effect this summer. The new law enables hospitalized patients to designate a caregiver to serve as medical advocate and care provider after release. In concert with the new law, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, under a new multi-million dollar grant initiative, will provide geriatric training across a spectrum of professional providers, as well as lay caregivers. We hear from AARP Arkansas, the architect behind the new law, as well as the grant project director.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
