Arkansas Lay Caregivers to Receive Increased Support

The Arkansas Lay Caregiver Act went into effect this summer. The new law enables hospitalized patients to designate a caregiver to serve as medical advocate and care provider after release. In concert with the new law, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, under a new multi-million dollar grant initiative, will provide geriatric training across a spectrum of professional providers, as well as lay caregivers. We hear from AARP Arkansas, the architect behind the new law, as well as the grant project director.