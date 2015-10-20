© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Ozarks Burial Customs Change Over the Years

KUAF
Published October 20, 2015 at 12:08 PM CDT
burial_customs.jpg
University Press of Mississippi
/

Death wasn't always a private matter. From the late 19th to the early 20th century, it was common for neighbors to assist families caring for dying loved ones. Author Abby Burnett discusses some practices surrounding death and dying in her book Gone to the Grave: Burial Customs of the Arkansas Ozarks, 1850-1950. Burnett will discuss tombstones and burial customs at several locations this month including the Fayetteville Public Library Oct. 21 and the Boone County Heritage Museum Oct. 26. 

