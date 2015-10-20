Ozarks Burial Customs Change Over the Years

Death wasn't always a private matter. From the late 19th to the early 20th century, it was common for neighbors to assist families caring for dying loved ones. Author Abby Burnett discusses some practices surrounding death and dying in her book Gone to the Grave: Burial Customs of the Arkansas Ozarks, 1850-1950. Burnett will discuss tombstones and burial customs at several locations this month including the Fayetteville Public Library Oct. 21 and the Boone County Heritage Museum Oct. 26.

MUSIC: "Tombstone" John Fullbright