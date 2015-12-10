A Profile of Foster Care Caseworkers in Arkansas

A constellation of foster care investigators and caseworkers in Arkansas help thousands of children in crisis every year. But a recent review of the state’s child welfare system, issued this summer, reveals many more are needed. We speak with a former caseworker about her vocation, as well as with Cecile Blucker, Director of Arkansas's Division of Children and Family Services about the status of child welfare workers in Arkansas.

For more information visit the child welfare page posted by Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

To apply for a position as a county foster care investigator or case worker visit the jobs page on the Arkansas Department of Human Services website. You can also call 501-682-1001 or email DHS.Recruiting@arkansas.gov