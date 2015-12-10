A Profile of Foster Care Caseworkers in Arkansas

© 2022 KUAF
Published December 10, 2015
A constellation of foster care investigators and caseworkers in Arkansas help thousands of children in crisis every year. But a recent review of the state’s child welfare system, issued this summer, reveals many more are needed. We speak with a former caseworker about her vocation, as well as with Cecile Blucker, Director of Arkansas's Division of Children and Family Services about the status of child welfare workers in Arkansas.

For more information visit the child welfare page posted by Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

To apply for a position as a county foster care investigator or case worker visit the jobs page on the Arkansas Department of Human Services website. You can also call 501-682-1001 or email  DHS.Recruiting@arkansas.gov

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
