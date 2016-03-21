© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Turning Ozark Oaks to Church Pews: The Story of Turney Wood Products

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published March 21, 2016 at 12:32 PM CDT
Turney.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF

Turney Wood Products, a manufacturing concern once based in Harrison, Arkansas proclaimed to be the "largest exclusive church furniture manufacturer in the western hemisphere." The firm went bankrupt in 1968. We meet a descendant of late entrepreneur, Claude H. Turney, who is working to polish the company's legacy. An entry on Turney Wood Products is listed in the Encyclopedia of Arkansas History & Culture.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Harrison
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich