Turning Ozark Oaks to Church Pews: The Story of Turney Wood Products

Turney Wood Products, a manufacturing concern once based in Harrison, Arkansas proclaimed to be the "largest exclusive church furniture manufacturer in the western hemisphere." The firm went bankrupt in 1968. We meet a descendant of late entrepreneur, Claude H. Turney, who is working to polish the company's legacy. An entry on Turney Wood Products is listed in the Encyclopedia of Arkansas History & Culture.
