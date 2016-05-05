© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Learning About the Farm

KUAF | By Ozarks at Large Staff
Published May 5, 2016 at 11:44 AM CDT
momsonthefarm.jpg
C. Karnatz
/
KUAF

The annual Moms on the Farm tour is next week in Benton County.  We tagged along for the 2013 edition of the event that introduces people to the farming way of life.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories OAL Archive
Related Content