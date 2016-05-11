Vacation Rental By Owner Businesses Flourish Mostly Unregulated

Instead of motels and hotels, more travelers are booking accommodations in private homes via short-term rentals websites such as Airbnb and HomeAway. In Northwest Arkansas, VRBOs--vacation rental by owners--have proliferated and operate mostly unregulated--for now.
