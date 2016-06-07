© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Gleaning Leftover Arkansas Field Crops for the Poor

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 7, 2016 at 12:49 PM CDT
The centuries-old tradition of allowing the poor to harvest leftover field or tree crops historically is referred to as gleaning. The Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, based in Little Rock, facilitates gleaning in various parts of the state, with generous consent from local farmers and the help of hundreds of volunteers. We report on how the practice is starting to take root in Northwest Arkansas.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998.
