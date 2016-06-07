Gleaning Leftover Arkansas Field Crops for the Poor

The centuries-old tradition of allowing the poor to harvest leftover field or tree crops historically is referred to as gleaning. The Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, based in Little Rock, facilitates gleaning in various parts of the state, with generous consent from local farmers and the help of hundreds of volunteers. We report on how the practice is starting to take root in Northwest Arkansas.
