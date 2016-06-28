Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Poll: Trump Ahead in Arkansas
KUAF |
By Talk Business & Politics
Published June 28, 2016 at 2:33 PM CDT
Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics sits down with Jay Barth from Hendrix College to discuss the latest poll numbers in Arkansas in connection to the race for the White house.
