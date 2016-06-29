Bella Vista, a quaint early 20th century resort town-turned gated retirement village became incorporated as a city a decade ago. The growing small city is trying to shake its reputation as an elder destination with help from a progressive town mayor and an enterprising troupe of young residents.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.