Fayetteville Opens First Equestrian Trail

Fayetteville appears to be first city in Arkansas to approve a public equestrian trail on Lake Sequoyah, one of the city's lake parklands. We saddle up with Susan Sullivan proprietor of Flying Q Farms, a horse ranch adjacent to the park, to bring us the story.
