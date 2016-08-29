Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Higher Ed Funding Formula
KUAF |
By Talk Business & Politics
Published August 29, 2016 at 5:12 PM CDT
A proposed new funding system for Arkansas' colleges and universities would tie outcomes closer to money.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
