Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The If or In Case Dilemma
KUAF |
By Katherine Shurlds
Published September 27, 2016 at 12:06 PM CDT
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, explains that "if" is not the same as "in case" and we should know that.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Our Militant Grammarian Katherine Shurlds is back with warnings about the combining of two words in to one word.MUSIC: "Every Day I Write the Book" Elvis…
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, takes on the Oxford comma.MUSIC: "Oxford Comma" Piano Tribute Players
-
Katherine Shurlds, our Militant Grammarian, says she wants us to stop using certain words as verbs when they shouldn't be verbs.MUSIC: "Dig Dis" Hank…
-
Katherine Shurlds, our Militant Grammarian, says not all commas used are commas needed.
-
Katherine Shurlds, our Militant Grammarian, is back with a list we didn't even know existed: the types of conditional sentences.MUSIC: "Just Dropped In"…