Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Caring About the Oxford Comma
KUAF |
By Katherine Shurlds
Published August 23, 2016 at 4:41 PM CDT
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, takes on the Oxford comma.
MUSIC: "Oxford Comma" Piano Tribute Players
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Our Militant Grammarian says although two independent clauses, or sentences, may be correctly spoken without a conjunction, connecting those clauses with…
-
Our Militant Grammaria, Katherine Shurlds, says pronouns are great tools. Only as great, though, as the antecedents used with them.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, explains why she dislikes pleonasms. She also explains what pleonasms are for us. MUSIC: "Two Pages" Philip…
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, says when using words ending with -ist, be sure you're using the correct one.
-
Our Militant Grammarian Katherine Shurlds is back with warnings about the combining of two words in to one word.MUSIC: "Every Day I Write the Book" Elvis…