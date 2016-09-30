© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Squarshers Open Festival

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published September 30, 2016 at 3:37 PM CDT
KUAF

The Squarshers always bring great energy to the stage or a studio and last month they dropped by to play a song and talk about opening the Hillbery Festival in Eureka Springs next month.

Ozarks at Large Stories Music
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
