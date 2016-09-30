Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Squarshers Open Festival
Published September 30, 2016 at 3:37 PM CDT
The Squarshers always bring great energy to the stage or a studio and last month they dropped by to play a song and talk about opening the Hillbery Festival in Eureka Springs next month.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
The Squarshers formed about a year ago when musicians from other bands came together for this new project. The Squarshers will open for Old Shoe February…
Here, the band performs their original,"My Darlin's Garden" from inside our studio.
