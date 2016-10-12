Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Smart Phones, Smart Watches, Smart Everything
KUAF |
By Tyrel Denison
Published October 12, 2016 at 12:09 PM CDT
Our Tech Ambassador is back with a review of the latest from Apple and Google.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Our tech ambassador, Tyrel Denison, returns to Ozarks at Large to discuss, again, net neutrality in the aftermath of this winter's FCC decision.
-
Our tech ambassador, Tyrel Denison, says buying items may be easier than going to the store...maybe as easy as just asking for something out loud.
-
The holiday shopping season is in full gear, and more consumers are using new “chip” credit cards designed to foil fraud. We visit a few retailers to see…
-
Mulberry, Ark. is a rural town in southern Crawford County, and enhancing the quality of life through technology use is important to its mayor Gary…
-
Every January the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas gives us a preview of what might, and might not, be part of our future lives. We asked our…