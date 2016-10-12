© 2022 KUAF
W.E.B. Du Bois and Modern Sociology

By Kyle Kellams
Published October 12, 2016
W.E.B. Du Bois receives credit for many of his accomplishments.  The new book The Scholar Denied examines how he gave birth to modern sociology.  Aldon Morris talks to us about his book.

