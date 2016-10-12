Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
W.E.B. Du Bois and Modern Sociology
Published October 12, 2016 at 12:10 PM CDT
W.E.B. Du Bois receives credit for many of his accomplishments. The new book The Scholar Denied examines how he gave birth to modern sociology. Aldon Morris talks to us about his book.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
