More Voters in Arkansas Identify as GOP
KUAF |
By Talk Business and Politics
Published October 19, 2016 at 1:26 PM CDT
Roby Brock, with Talk Business and Politics, leads a discussion about poll results showing more Arkansas voters than any other time in modern history are identifying as Republicans.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
