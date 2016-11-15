Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Whether or Not Dilemma
KUAF |
By Katherine Shurlds
Published November 15, 2016 at 12:11 PM CST
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, is back to discuss words we don't need.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Katherine Shurlds, our Militant Grammarian, says prepositions are small, but they can create confusion.
-
The Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, helps us with a new (new to us, anyway) grammar term.MUSIC: "Knock on Wood" Eddie Floyd
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, brings us some portmanteaus. A portmanteau is a new word formed from two other words.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, approaches one of the all-time grammatical conundrums.
-
Let's not call the whole thing off. Instead we ask the Militant Grammarian to help us understand the difference between some words.MUSIC: "He Stopped…