© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Trio Escapes Monotony with Wide Array of Tones

KUAF
Published November 18, 2016 at 1:38 PM CST
escape_tones.jpg
A. Grajeda
/
KUAF
The Escape Tones will perform Dec. 10 at Dickson Street Pub and Dec. 16 at Ryleigh's.

An escape tone is a music theory term. It’s also the name of a Fort Smith-based jazz-fusion trio. Escape Tones typically perform in the River Valley, but the group has Northwest Arkansas concerts scheduled in December and January.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Firmin-Garner Performance StudioMusic
Related Content