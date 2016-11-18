Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Trio Escapes Monotony with Wide Array of Tones
Published November 18, 2016 at 1:38 PM CST
The Escape Tones will perform Dec. 10 at Dickson Street Pub and Dec. 16 at Ryleigh's.
An escape tone is a music theory term. It’s also the name of a Fort Smith-based jazz-fusion trio.
Escape Tones typically perform in the River Valley, but the group has Northwest Arkansas concerts scheduled in December and January.
During a recent session inside the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio, Nature and Madness performed a third song from the new album "Where Will We Go." The…
Brother Moses has been busy since the last time they came to our studios. During the summer, the Fayetteville-based went on a cross-country tour and at…
You might think a band named Real Live Tigers would create and play loud, aggressive music. But the Austin trio’s recent visit to the Firmin-Garner…
About a year ago, Barrett Baber competed on the reality competition show, The Voice. After placing third, he returned home to Fayetteville and began…
Brandon Luedtke released his first EP, simply titled "A Self-Titled EP" in 2014. Now he has a forthcoming 12-track album that is an expansion of the…